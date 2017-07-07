Weekend weather for the North West

It looks like its set to be a warm weekend across the North West with temperatures reaching highs of 20 °C, say weather experts.

Forecasters at the Met Office are predicting the weekend will be mostly dry and cloudy with some rain expected later on Sunday.

A Met Office spokesman said: "It will stay dry but mostly cloudy on Friday night.

"Saturday will be another rather cloudy day. Some bright spells may develop across the North with maximum temperatures of 20 °C.

"Sunday will be largely bright, with rain later. Rain or showers are likely on Monday, but it will be drier and cooler on Tuesday."

