Weather warning for Lancashire as Irma strikes USA

A weather warning has been issued for Lancashire, with strong winds predicted to cause travel disruption.

The Met Office issued the yellow alert for the North West of England from Tuesday.

A spokesman said: "Strong winds with gusts of 55-60mph, perhaps reaching 70mph in some places, are possible on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

"Road, rail and air services may be affected with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some restriction to roads and bridges are also possible.

"There is a small chance of power cuts, and some damage to buildings, such as tiles blowing off roofs."

The warning comes as Hurricane Irma reached the Florida Keys.

Having battered the north coast of Cuba as a category three storm, Irma regained its category four status, carrying with it a life-threatening storm surge.

The hurricane began to affect the Sunshine State late on Saturday, with its forward reaches sending "embedded tornadoes" sweeping across southern parts. More than six million people in Florida and Georgia have been urged to leave their homes