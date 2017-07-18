We go inside Morecambe's trampoline park

Poised and ready to bounce I sprung into action for a taste of Morecambe’s first trampoline park.

With a hop, a skip and a jump I tested what Jump Rush had to offer before it opens to the public next Monday, July 24.

A jumper tries out Jump Rush.

The Visitor was given exclusive access to tour the centre which is based behind the Winter Gardens car park.

The £2.5m development is home to 10 jumping zones, an under fives area, a 137-seater cafe and 89 flat bed trampolines.

I chose one of these trampolines to try out some moves – not quite perfecting the somersault I’m afraid.

No matter where you choose to play, whether that’s jumping for a slam dunk on the basketball section or testing your climbing skills on the ninja zone, you get an hour to perfect your skills.

The zones include a ninja zone, battle beams (Gladiator style), half pipe, dodgeball, basketball, airbag, reaction wall, traverse wall, party zone and a bounce zone.

Jump Rush can cater for 142 jumpers for every session and all must be wearing specially designed reusable socks (costing £2), a wristband and a printed stamp.

Safety briefings, guiding jumpers of the risks, appropriate exercises and rules, are given beforehand. Valuables can be left in lockers before you bounce your way to freedom.

“We are beyond proud to be bringing this exciting family attraction to the town of Morecambe,” said Solomon Reader, owner of Jump Rush.

“The creation of more than 40 jobs and the addition of a new tourist destination is great news for the town and we are looking forward to welcoming visitors to the park.”

If you are like me, afraid to fall, court monitors are on hand to help.

A first-aid room, which hopefully won’t get used too often, is located next to the toilets and parents can watch from the viewing area of the cafe and party zone.

The sessions available include a standard over fives jumping session, an under fives jumping session,students only, teens only and a disability-friendly session – the team are also looking at adult-only sessions.

Whatever your reason for going, Jump Rush is certainly worth a leap of faith.