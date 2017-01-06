WATCH: Dramatic drone footage of factory blaze in Pilling

Fire services have released dramatic drone footage capturing the scene of this morning's major fire in Pilling.

More than 20 fire fighters and eight engines battled the blaze which has now been brought under control.

Firefighters battled a blaze this at a tractor factory in Pilling

15 residents who were evacuated from their properties in the early hours of this morning have now been allowed to return home.

Fire services and police were called to the scene of a major fire at a flat pack tractor factory on Taylors Lane Industrial Estate on Taylors Lane at around 3am this morning (6 January).