Warning: Keep off the new M6 link until Monday

IT’S all systems go for Monday’s historic opening of the Heysham to M6 link road – but some motorists are getting a little impatient.

A number of vehicles have already tried to use the Bay Gateway before its official opening on Monday, October 31 with at least one being reported to the police.

A spokesman for road builders Costain has warned of the potential dangers if people try to use the long-awaited road before it is fully finished.

Meanwhile the final touches are being made ahead of traffic being allowed to use it for the first time and everything appears to be on schedule.

The final items of programmed work include installing the vehicle restraint barrier and street lighting.

Road closures before the road opens are at the M6 southbound on and off slip (closed tonight from 8pm to 6am) and the M6 northbound on and off slip will be closed on Friday, October 28 overnight from 8pm to 6am.

Then on Saturday, members of the public will get the chance to walk the road for charity.

A ‘Welly Walk’ from Lancaster and Morecambe College to Halton will raise money for charities including St John’s Hospice, Unique Kidz, Animal Care, Cancer Care, Galloway’s Society for the Blind, Lancaster Boys and Girls Club, the Friends of Bay Cottage Play Area and Claver Hill community farm. It starts at 11am.

Halloween fancy dress is encouraged and there will be a prize for the best dressed person. The cost is £10 for adults, £7.50 for children and £30 for a family of up to five people.

A Lancashire County Council spokesman said a ‘low key ribbon cutting’ event was scheduled for Monday morning at the Costain base.

The first traffic is due to be allowed onto the road at around noon on Monday.