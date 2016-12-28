Warning as candle triggers blaze in Bamber Bridge home

Fire officers have warned people to be vigilant with candles after a couple and their baby were involved in a house fire.

Two fire engines from Bamber Bridge were called to the family's home on Mill Street, Farrington, Leyland, at 6.44pm on Tuesday.



The blaze had been caused by an unattended candle in the bedroom which had been left to burn as the couple looked after the tot.

On arrival the fire had been extinguished but crews used a positive pressure ventilation unit to clear the remaining smoke from the property and checked there were no further hot spots.

Crew Manager Dave Widdop said: "Candles should be placed away from materials such as soft furnishings and curtains; place them on a proper candle holder and never leave a burning candle unattended.

" I'd also remind people of the benefits of a working smoke alarm - in this instance there were no alarms fitted and had the fire been allowed to develop there would not have been any warning given to the occupants.

"We offer a free home fire safety check on our website www.lancsfirerescue.org.uk which may include fitting smoke alarms in people's homes.

"Finally, although in this case no-one sustained injury, we would always ask people not to try to put out a developing fire themselves as they can rapidly get out of control. We'd always advise people to get out of the property safely and call 999."