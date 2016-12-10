Warning after crews tackle flat fire in Preston

Fire crews have urged people to “get a takeaway” after they have been drinking alcohol, following a blaze at a flat in Preston.

Firefighters were called to Herbert Street in Deepdale at about 12.30am on Saturday, after neighbours raised the alarm.

Watch manager David Shaw said: “A gentleman had been drinking and had put a pan on the stove to cook something and subsequently fallen back asleep again.

“His neighbours in the flat above heard the alarm sounding and went to investigate.

“It’s a good example of how a smoke alarm has raised the alarm with neighbours who subsequently called 999.

“Without the fire alarm, it could have been a completely different outcome and without the vigilance of the neighbours it could have been completely different.” There was smoke damage in the flat and one person suffered slight smoke inhalation, but told crews medical treatment wasn’t necessary.

Two fire engines attended and ventilated the property.

Watch manager Shaw said: “If you’re going to have a drink, get yourself a takeway - don’t be drinking and try to cook at home.

“And smoke alarms do work, because without it it would not have raised the fact there was a fire.” Anybody who needs a smoke alarm is asked to call 0800 1691125, for a free service offered by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.