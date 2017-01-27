Volunteers who are really good sports

Paralympic swimmer Steph Slater threw her support behind a host of volunteers as Preston Sports Forum held a celebration event to launch its annual Sports Awards.

As Steph spoke about her experiences and journey as a Paralympic champion, she was joined by the city’s Mayor, Coun John Collins and his Mayoress, Joan McGinty, in honouring the work of volunteers who work tirelessly to bring the joy of sporting activities to others.

Photo Neil Cross Big Night Out Preston Sports Forum Volunteer Celebrations Event The Volunteers and VIPs

This year’s recognised volunteers were: Gary Tunstall and Barbara Gillies – Preston Harriers; Wendy Eastman – INTACT; Martin Shaw – Preston Jiu Jitsu; Nicola Todd and Sean Wilkinson – Preston Pirates BMX Club; Alex Kay and Jake Lewis Millerman - The Sir Tom Finney Preston Soccer Centre; Josh Taylor – West View Climbing Centre; Jordan Ribchester and Jeff Barnes – Ashton Methodist Community Centre; Ruth Cowan and Joe Walker – Preston Panthers Disability Club; Vishal Karri – Fishwick Rangers Youth Development Scheme; Mark Colley and Caroline Colley – Preston Phoenix Roller Sports Club; Muriel Freeman – PNE Women’s Junior Football Club; Ed Townshend – Tri Preston; Peter Stanley – Preston Pride Basketball Club; and Liz Chinn – Preston Fencing Club.

The event was organised by Preston Council, through the Preston Sports Forum.

Coun Peter Kelly, Cabinet Member for Culture and Leisure Services, said: “The volunteer celebration highlights the importance of volunteering in sport from administrations, coaches and officials to the sub’s collectors and kit washers.

“They all work together to make Preston’s sporting offer one of the best in the country. I thank all of the volunteers who provide sporting opportunities to the people of Preston.

Photo Neil Cross Big Night Out Preston Sports Forum Volunteer Celebrations Event The sponsors and VIPs

“The event gave a teaser of what is to be expected at the Preston Guild Hall Sports Awards.”

There are 17 categories for the 2017 Preston Guild Hall Sports Awards, to be held on March 10.

Nominations are being accepted until February 6.

To nominate someone visit www.preston.gov.uk/sportsawards. Categories include Coach of the year; Club of the year; School of the year; Volunteer of the year and achievement of the year.

Photo Neil Cross Big Night Out Preston Sports Forum Volunteer Celebrations Event Jimmy Khan and Steph Slater, MBE

For more information, ring 01772 906187 or email j.simpson@preston.gov.uk. Tickets are £25 each.

Photo Neil Cross Big Night Out Preston Sports Forum Volunteer Celebrations Event Ruth Cowan, Joe Walker and Josh Taylor