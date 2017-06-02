Volunteers' Week - Rainbow House

With more than 23 million people who selflessly give up their time to help others, it seems fitting to take a week to honour them.

Rainbow House at Mawdesley, is one of the many charities who benefit from the help of volunteers who span all ages and they are always looking for more people to assist in all areas of their work.

Abby Causer at Rainbow House

At Rainbow House, there are opportunities in reception and administration, fund-raising and events, maintenance and gardening, complementary therapies and crafts.

Two of their current volunteers from each end of the age spectrum are Abby Causer, 16, from Mawdesley and Rita Ward, 78, from Adlington.

Abby first started to volunteer at Rainbow House in 2015 and is one of the helpers in the summer holiday Fun Club.

She says: “My role involves helping set up and run a range of activities including pottery painting, face painting, and trips out to Martin Mere,

Southport and Blackpool Tower Circus. A visit by Dylan’s Reptiles once saw me with a giant python draped around my neck.

“I would like to become a paediatric nurse and I feel my work at Rainbow House will help me gain the necessary skills in caring for young children and will benefit my career in the future.”

Rita is one of Rainbow House’s longest serving volunteers. With her love of sewing, she is setting up a sewing group for parents whilst their children are attending conductive education sessions.

She says: “I love sewing and knitting and became involved with Rainbow House in the very early days when I heard a talk about its work at Euxton WI.

“I offered to make shoe bags for the children which I continued for several years and then went on to help with events.

“I am always making things which I sell to raise funds and encourage friends to get involved.

“I believe producing things is very therapeutic and the items could then be used at Rainbow House events.”

Volunter co-ordinator, Tracy Daglish, 50, from Whittle le Woods, is responsible for recruiting new volunteers and organising everyone to support the events and work of the charity.

She originally worked as an administrator for Rainbow House five years ago and set up Friends of Rainbow House – the first volunteer group. Her special needs daughter attended Rainbow House for many years and Tracy returned recently as Volunteer coordinator.

Tracy says: “Rainbow House is a very special place and the benefits for the children and parents are enormous as I know from my own experience. I am thoroughly enjoying my role as volunteer co-ordinator and I look forward to welcoming many more new volunteers in the future. ”

Carole Cochrane, chief executive, Rainbow House, said: “We were delighted when Tracy agreed to return as volunteer coordinator.

“Our volunteers’ contribution is of enormous value to us and we really appreciate their time and commitment.”

Many of the parents whose children attend Rainbow House help with a range of activities from organising fund-raising events to wrapping presents and prizes, filling goody bags and making fun outfits for the Rainbow Ramble and the Board of Trustees and chairman, former Chief Constable Pauline Clare CBE, are all volunteers.

If anyone is interested in volunteering and would like more information, they can ring 01704 823276 or email t.daglish@thelegacy-rainbowhousecom or visit

www.thelegacy-rainbowhouse.com

For a story about one of Rainbow House's volunteers click here /paralympian-is-inspiration-to-children-1-8061177

For other Volunteers' Week sto/volunteers-week-mum-helps-out-at-epilepsy-action-which-supports-her-son-1-8570948ries click here