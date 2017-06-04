Volunteers' Week - Derian House

With more than 23 million people who selflessly give up their time to help others, it seems fitting to take a week to honour them.

As Derian House Children’s Hospice prepares to mark its 25th anniversary next year, the role of volunteers is very much in the spotlight.

From helping in our shops to keeping its gardens neat and tidy; supporting the admin team to manning stalls at our events and driving vans to baking delicious cakes, its volunteers are an integral part of life at Derian.

Chief executive Georgina Cox said: “I’d like to personally thank each and every one of the volunteers who give their time and skills so generously to Derian House. Their dedication and commitment makes a tremendous difference, not only to the children and young people who visit us for end-of-life and respite care but also their families who rely on us for on-going emotional support.

“Volunteers are at the heart of everything we do here at Derian and their support is invaluable, whether they’re helping at the hospice itself, in our shops and at our fund-raising events.”

“Volunteers’ Week is a special week for us as it gives us the chance to put our volunteers centre stage and really celebrate the impact they have. It’s also a chance for us to throw open the doors to new volunteers and invite them to join the Derian family.

“We’re especially looking for volunteers with a knowledge of eBay to help us with our online sales; volunteers who could help in our warehouse, sorting donations; volunteers who can help us deliver items or pick up donations and volunteers who can help in our shops in Chorley, Horwich, Longton and Leyland.

“Volunteers tell us that helping Derian is such a rewarding and worthwhile experience. We would love you to join us: Together We Can Make A Difference.”

If you are interested in joining the 175 people who already volunteer with Derian House, in Astley Village, call 01257 233 300 or email hr@derianhouse.co.uk

