Volunteers' Week - Breast Cancer UK ambassador

With more than 23 million people who selflessly give up their time to help others, it seems fitting to take a week to honour them.

Michelle Le Marinel is an ambassador for Breast Cancer UK (BCUK).

The 47-year-old, from Chorley, is part of a network of BCUK ambassadors across the country, who go out into their local communities delivering Let’s Prevent Breast Cancer talks to make people more aware of the risk factors for breast cancer and share simple ways to lead a healthier life.

She said: “The reason I became an ambassador is that I have a few friends who have suffered with this dreadful disease, some have beaten it and sadly others have not.

“I felt that If I could help myself and others by cutting our chances with prevention and maybe save a life in the process then it is more than worth it.”

Let’s Prevent Breast Cancer talks are available to community groups and other local organisations free of charge.

The ambassador will share details about breast cancer risk but, most importantly, make positive suggestions for reducing risk, which anyone can choose to adopt in their everyday lives.

Nikki Mattei, ambassador project manager, said: “We are so grateful to Michelle and all our other volunteers who have joined us to raise the voice of breast cancer prevention. They are an amazing group of people and all so passionate about helping others to lead healthier lives.”

Anyone wishing to apply as a Breast Cancer UK Ambassador should register their interest on the Breast Cancer UK website.

The Ambassador project is being funded by The Big Lottery.

