‘Violent’ man on the run from HMP Kirkham

A ‘violent’ criminal is on the run from Kirkham prison.

Dean Kerr, 29, formerly of Stonegarth, Carlisle, went missing from HMP Kirkham on Saturday.

Lee Leatherbarrow

He is the second prisoner to have absconded from the open prison last week, after 27-year-old Lee Leatherbarrow disappeared on the Tuesday.

Kerr was sentenced to 36 months in prison in October for two offences of handling stolen goods.

He is described as white, 5ft 11in tall, of medium build. He has a tattoo on his left arm with the word ‘Guvnor’.

He has links to Cumbria as well as Tyne and Wear.

A Lancashire police spokesman said: “Dean Kerr left HMP Kirkham on Saturday and has failed to return.

“Kerr is a violent offender and we are urging people not to approach him. If you have seen him, or know where he is, please call police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on (01253) 604193 quoting log reference 0650 of July 16.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.