Vintage car rolls into town

A Morris Minor will be arriving in Lancashire next month as part of a nationwide tour.

To celebrate its 40th anniversary, Morris Minor Owners Club (MMOC) has organised a tour of the 1963 4 door saloon and it will be arriving at Tesco, in Towngate, on September 8. The aim is to travel from John O’Groats to Land’s End but, instead of going directly, the car will over a period of 4 weeks, visit every MMOC branch in the UK as well as a number of additional locations that are significant to the history of the car or the development of the club since 1976. Whilst the car is on its marathon journey around the UK, the club has linked with Marie Curie to raise much needed funds to support the work of the charity. As a result, the car will also visit all nine Marie Curie residential hospices on its travels. MMOC national secretary, Ray Newell said: “We are really excited by the prospect of celebrating, with all our branches and partners, the success of the MMOC over the last 40 years. It is a great club to be a part of and we are thrilled by the way it has grown and developed since 1976. “The Charity Marathon, and our wide programme of fund-raising events, allows us to re-establish our links with Marie Curie with whom we have worked before.” Jean Bolton, community champion at Tesco, in Leyland, said: “We are looking forward to seeing the car. One of our drivers is a member of the club. We wish them all the best as they make their journey and I hope they raise the funds they need.” Mark Winton, head of community fund-raising UK at Marie Curie, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with MMOC again. It was a pleasure collaborating with them in the past and we are very excited about plans for the marathon run. “The car run, which will make stops at all Marie Curie hospices as well as the club’s various branches, is a wonderful idea to create an even greater bond between both of our organisations. We have no doubt this year will be a great fund-raising success and want to thank all Morris Minor members for their contribution! This wonderful partnership enables our nurses to support people living with a terminal illness and their loved ones at a time when they need it most.” To donate, visit http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/MMOC-Charity-Marathon-2016. To donate by phone, text MMHA63 and the amount they want to donate to 70070. To follow the progress of the run visit http://www.facebook.com/MMOC.Charity.Marathon.2016.