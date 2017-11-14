VIDEO: TV's The One Show Children in Need challenge arrives in Morecambe

A noisy crowd braved the winter chill to give intrepid visitors to Morecambe a rousing welcome on live prime time TV.

The area around the Eric Morecambe Statue was packed on Monday night as TV presenter Matt Baker and the BBC Children in Need Team Rickshaw rolled into town.

The One Show presenter Matt Baker is cycling with Team Rickshaw as they travel from London to Glasgow.

Their visit was aired live across the UK as part of the popular BBC1 programme The One Show between 7pm and 7.30pm.

Team Rickshaw is aiming to travel from London to Glasgow in a rickshaw to raise money for the cause.

They arrived in Morecambe as part of the fifth leg of their epic 500 mile Ride to the Clyde’ challenge – after setting off from Salford on a 53-mile journey earlier in the day.

They set off again at 5am on Tuesday morning heading to their next stop of Penrith.

They are due to finish in Glasgow during BBC1’s live Children in Need special on Friday night.

Matt Baker is cycling alongside the team which includes teenagers who have battled adversity in their lives.

They were joined at the statue by Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise impersonators Jonty Stephens and Ian Ashpitel who told some jokes for the live crowd and the TV audience.

A group of people dressed as Eric were also there to welcome the rickshaw.

Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise impersonators Jonty Stephens and Ian Ashpitel were there to welcome Team Rickshaw.

BBC Radio Lancashire were also on the scene with the Pudseymobile and Children in Need mascot Pudsey Bear himself also made an appearance.

Matt Baker spoke to the live crowd and TV audience while presenters Alex Jones and Michael Ball watched on from the BBC studio.

Since 2011, the Rickshaw Challenge has raised over £16m for BBC Children in Need to help children and young people across the UK. Last year’s event raised more than £4m.

To follow the Rickshaw Challenge’s progress in real-time and to meet this year’s team of riders as well as information on how you can make a donation visit www.bbc.co.uk/childreninneed

