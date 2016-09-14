Search

VIDEO: Thunderstorms hit Lancashire

Thunderstorms raged across most of Lancashire last night.

This clip of a storm over Preston was sent in by Lancashire Evening Post reader Jason Lee.

Video sent to us by Jason Lee

But don't worry, things are looking a lot more settled today.

The Met Office forecast says: "A very warm and humid day with widespread sunshine. It should be dry for most, but the odd isolated shower in the afternoon remains a possibility. Maximum Temperature 27 °C."

