VIDEO: See a Stormtrooper buy a ticket for Star Wars film at Lancaster cinema

Film fans did a double-take when a Stormtrooper wandered in to a Lancaster cinema and bought a ticket for the new Star Wars epic.

Simon Hogg enjoys an alternative life where he dresses up as a Star Wars character to raise money for charity at sci-fi conventions across the UK.

And as a massive fan of the franchise he just had to purchase his ticket to see Rogue One: A Star Wars Story at the Vue Cinema in full Stormtrooper garb!

Simon arranged with the Vue to go and see a midnight showing of the newly-released film and posed for photos with other hardy movie-goers.

The dad-of-five first got hooked on donning the iconic white armour and helmet when he went to a Comic-Con event in Preston with his son Lucas - who is named after Star Wars creator George Lucas.

Now he regularly spends his weekends as a member of Darth Vader’s evil Imperial army.

Simon Hogg (out of Stormtrooper costume) meets Chewbacca!

Last year he appeared at cinemas across the country at launch events held to mark the release of Star Wars - The Force Awakens.

Simon, 41, was just two years old when the first Star Wars film came out in 1977. But he remembers queuing to see the sequel The Empire Strikes Back at the old King Street cinema in Lancaster as a schoolboy.

He also still has his childhood collection of Star Wars action figures and spaceships - and even a lightsaber.

“It’s a bit of fun, “ said Simon, from Lancaster, who is part of a costumed group called the 99th Garrison.

Simon Hogg the Lancaster Stormtrooper at the Vue Cinema ready to see the new Star Wars film Rogue One.

“Our group gets asked to attend many events. We also have a Darth Vader, a C3PO and an R2D2. But the Stormtroopers are really popular because there are a lot of us. There’s not much demand for 10 Darth Vaders turning up.”

See Simon the Stormtrooper buying his ticket HERE.