VIDEO: Dogs out in force as pressure to reverse walking limit increases

Over 40 dogs, dog owners, and councillors from across South Ribble, protested outside council offices in Leyland on Thursday.

The protest come after South Ribble Council introduced new dog walking rules which will see the number of dogs walked at any one time limited to four per person.

Dog walkers and dog owners protest against the council's decision to limit the number of dogs walked at any one time to four, outside South Ribble Council, Leyland.

Independent councillors Claire Hamilton and Paul Warton organised the protest and turned up to show their support. Coun Hamilton said: “It was a really good turnout. All the dogs behaved. Everyone came away quite positive as a result.”

Dog walkers, including Annabel Cookson, were there. Annabel fears she may lose up to £1,000 a month due to the limit.

What’s next?

Coun Paul Wharton, left, with dog walker Annabel Cookson, right, and Charlotte, four.

On Monday November 6 the council will host its scrutiny committee at 6pm in the Balmoral Suite, Wellington Park Hotel, Leyland.

At the meeting, committee members will discuss with cabinet members, including coun Graham Walton, the decision-making process behind the change.

Coun Walton said: “We’re not trying to stop the pleasure of people walking their dogs. It was decided for the health and safety of the borough that a limit was best.”

The committee will also hear from members of the public and others who object or agree with the rule change.

A petition against the limit has over 2,000 signatures.

Representatives from the Leyland Warriors rugby club are expected to appear and voice their support for the new ruling.