Video created to celebrate two community projects in Preston

A video has been created to celebrate two community projects in Preston.

The story of how a brand new planter was created at Fishwick Nature Reserve using bricks from the historic Toppings Brickworks has been set to music and uploaded to YouTube.

The song that accompanies the video is named Guild Blue, and was partly written during an earlier community project and completed by local volunteer Bob Fletcher.

Bob, who is treasurer of the Friends of Fishwick and St Matthews, said: “The Park Ranger at Fishwick Nature Reserve, Terry Blackburn, became aware of the song and thought it would be a perfect soundtrack for the story of the planter which was created using bricks from Toppings who operated in the area over 100 years ago.”

The song is performed by a local band who were formed by Artfull, a company who are running various creative projects in the area.

But leaders say the identity of the mystery band playing the song will not be revealed until next month, when they will perform the song at a festival celebrating all things creative in Fishwick and St Matthews.

Both the planter and the song recording were funded from the Big Local £1m awarded to the area two years ago.