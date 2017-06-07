Vet charity to offer free health check ups for pet animals

A vet charity is offering free health MOTs to dogs in Chorley as part of its mission for every pet to live a happy and healthy lifestyle.

People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) will check pets over for their diet, the environment they live in, their companionship, behaviour and health.

PDSA vet nurse Kylie said: “We know people love their pets and want the best for them, which is why we’re here to help. By offering free, friendly advice and support, we can help owners make small changes that often make big differences to the wellbeing of pets.”

Additional services include nail clipping and ear cleaning. Microchipping, which is now mandatory for all dogs in the UK, is also available at a small cost, as well as Cats Protection neutering vouchers.

The charity’s PetCheck vehicles travel across the UK every year providing free health checks and offering expert pet care advice. Its annual PAW Report has found that awareness of the Animal Welfare Act is low, with only around a third of pet owners familiar with their legal responsibilities. Three-in-five dogs seen during last year’s tour were not wearing an ID tag.

Pet checks take place at Buttermere Community Centre in Buttermere Avenue on June 21, 11am-6pm.