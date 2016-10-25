Updated: Paraglider killed in crash in Lancashire

A paraglider has plunged to his death in the Lancashire countryside, it has been revealed.

Paramedics tried to help him but he died at the scene in Duck Street, Pilling.

Police said the family of the man, named locally as Ben Jones, had been informed.

The incident happened at 11am on Sunday.

A local resident said: “Apparently his ‘chute failed and he just dropped. It’s terrible.”

A Lancashire police spokesman said officers were called to the scene at 11am on Sunday.

Despite the efforts of paramedics and an air ambulance crew the man died at the scene.

A spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the accident, but it is not thought to be suspicious.

“The man’s next of kin have been informed.”

The paraglider’s identity has not been officially released but he was named locally as Ben Jones, from Ingol, Preston.

The coroner has been informed.

It is understood the paraglider crashed onto land owned by local farmer J Holden at Chesnut House.

Mr Holden was unavailable for comment today.