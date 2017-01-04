UPDATED: Morecambe FC chairman’s firm in administration

A company owned by the chairman of Morecambe Football Club has gone into administration but the business will continue to operate.

Property specialists Simon Thomas and Arron Kendal of London-based insolvency firm Moorfields have been appointed joint administrators over PMG Leisure Limited, run by Peter McGuigan.

The company runs the 3G football pitches behind the Globe Arena stadium, home of Morecambe FC. It has 11 staff.

Moorfields said they will “continue to trade the business as normal whilst seeking to achieve a longer term strategy for the company’s assets, working closely with the football club”.

Mr Thomas said: “The administrators will continue to operate the facilities as normal and will maintain the employment of the company’s 11 staff until a solution is found. In the interim, Morecambe FC will be continuing to use the company’s facilities and should remain unaffected by the administration process.”

The pitches are hired out to the public and used by Morecambe FC for training their youth development teams.

PMG Leisure also has a building which houses the football club’s community support personnel and match day security operations.

A corporate insolvency notice for PMG Leisure Ltd was published yesterday in The Gazette, the UK’s official public record.

PMG Leisure is an entirely separate company to Morecambe Football Club Limited.

The firm’s other officer is Diego Lemos, the owner of Morecambe FC.

Mr Lemos, who took over at Morecambe in September from previous owner Mr McGuigan, has been absent from Morecambe Football Club since mid-November.

He was appointed as an officer of PMG Leisure Ltd on September 22 2016.

PMG Leisure Ltd, a private limited company, was set up in July 2010.

Mr McGuigan, who announced Morecambe FC was for sale in March 2016, is a former chief executive of sports wear firm Umbro and fashion company Americana.

He was unavailable for comment.

For the latest on the crisis at Morecambe Football Club see HERE.