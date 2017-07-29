UPDATED: Man 'fuming' after vandals keyed cars in Preston

Police are investigating after several cars were vandalised in Penwortham.

Images posted on social media show one of the vehicles, which has been scratched by scraping a key along the paintwork.

Lancashire Police is appealing for information about the incidents, which took place between 6pm on Friday and 8am on Saturday.

Twitter user Ryan Gibson shared an appeal for information, saying several vehicles on and around Leyland Road, near to Penwortham Methodist Church, had been affected.

Mr Gibson wrote: "Ten cars have been keyed overnight on Leyland Road, near the Methodist Church. Did anyone see or hear anything?"

He added that he was 'fuming'.

In a statement published online, Lancashire Police said: "Members of the neighbourhood policing team are currently investigating a number of reports of damaged vehicles in and around the Broadgate and Leyland Road areas of Preston, which are believed to have occurred overnight between around 6pm and 8am."

Call 101 with information, quoting log number 439 of July 29.