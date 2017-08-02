UPDATE: Traffic flowing after car fire causes tailbacks on M55

Have your say

A car fire has blocked the eastbound carriageway of the M55

The blaze was reported at around 1pm today between junction one at Fulwood and junction three at Kirkham.

Drivers are reporting the entire eastbound carriageway of the motorway is at a standstill while emergency services deal with the incident.

Fire crews from Fulwood and Wesham both attended the scene.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "We were called just before 1pm to reports of a car on fire on the hard shoulder of the M55.

"We used two hose reels and a water jet as well as fire supressing foam.

"There were no casualties."

Highways England said one lane was blocked by the blaze. Traffic began moving at around 2.10pm