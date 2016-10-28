UPDATE: Penwortham home destroyed in blaze

A Penwortham home has been gutted in a major blaze that broke out on Friday morning.

Five fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were at the scene in Bramble Court, after they were called just after 4am.

A home in Bramble Court, Penworham has been destroyed after a major blaze

Crew Manager Peter Blamire was part of the first team to attend, and said: “When we arrived it was a fully-developed fire.

“There was quite a lot of smoke so initially we couldn’t find the house.

“We found the occupier and he pointed it out, because the close was full of smoke.”

Firefighters believe the blaze started on the ground floor of the detached home, which was completely destroyed.

Crew Manager Blamire said: “The fire spread from the ground floor into the roof void and set fire to the roof as well, which is totally collapsed.

“The occupiers had heard the alarm and got out straight away and called the fire service.”

Three fire engines first arrived at the scene, and a further two were then called for.

Six fire fighters in breathing apparatus were at the Kingsfold address, and six hose reels and two ventilation units were in use.

Crew Manager Blamire said: “Because the fire spread to the roof space, we requested an aerial ladder platform from Preston to attend and put the roof fire out.” He said crews were still at the scene on Friday morning waiting for the arrival of a building inspector, who was due to make sure firefighters were safe to re-enter the property.

An investigation is due to be launched into the cause of the fire.