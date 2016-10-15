UPDATE: Missing 15-year-old boy is found

A 15-year-old boy who went missing from Leyland on Thursday has been found.

Jack Burns was last seen in Seven Stars Road, Leyland, at around 5pm on Thursday.

He did not return home and failed to attend school that day.

However police said this morning that he was now back home safe and well.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “He contacted his grandmother by phone, but his phone died, then he contacted his aunty on Facebook.”

Police had become concerned about the teenager and appealed to the public for help to trace him.