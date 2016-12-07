UPDATE: Large fire causes traffic delays on M65

Drivers have been warned to be especially careful on the M65 between junctions 7 and 8 after a large fire has caused smoke to billow across the motorway.

According to Lancashire Fire services around 400 vehicles are currently on fire at Excell Recycling Centre on Moorfield Industrial Estate on Moorfield Road in Altham.

Police and fire services were alerted to the incident at around 4.30am this morning (7 December) and twelve fire crews and 60 firefighters from across the county are currently battling the fire.

Crews from Blackpool have now joined the teams in Accrington to battle the blaze which is still raging.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Crews from Hyndburn were initially called to a fire at a car salvage yard/scrap yard on Moorfield Industrial Estate, Altham at 4.42am.

"A strong breeze led to the fire spreading quickly and crews were joined by six fire engines from across the county.

Firefighters from across the county have been brought in to battle the blaze.

"A further six fire engines have now joined the team of 90 firefighters who are currently tackling the fire which is involving hundreds of old vehicles.

"Crews are using a high volume pump which is bringing additional water to the site and a hazardous materials unit which is providing specialist support and advice on protecting the environment and public health.

"There is a significant smoke plume and residents are asked to keep their doors and windows closed. People are asked to avoid the area and to take care if travelling in the vicinity."

Early reports suggest that nobody has been injured in this incident.

Fire crews were alerted to the fire at around 5am this morning.

Read more stories here