UPDATE: Investigation continues into Lancaster fire

Police are still at the scene of a fire which took place on the Vale estate yesterday evening (Monday July 10).

Eight police cars and four fire engines (two from Lancaster, one from Morecambe, one from Bolton-le-Sands) were seen rushing to the scene of the fire on Ravens Close.

A fire on Ravens Close, Lancaster.

Three sheds, an aviary and fencing was on fire in the back garden of the property which backs onto Fleet Green.

Firefighters use two water jets to extinguish the fire, which they believe was started deliberately.

There were no casualties.

Police arrived at around 6.20pm to reports of a shed on fire on Fleet Green which had spread to Ravens Close.

Brock Close, Ravens Close and one end of Fleet Green was closed during the incident.

The investigation continues.

More to come.