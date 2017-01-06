UPDATE: Homes evacuated and roads closed after blaze rips through tractor factory

Residents were forced to flee their homes in the middle of the night as firefighters battled to bring a factory blaze under control.

Fire crews and police were called to the huge fire at a flat pack tractor factory on Taylors Lane Industrial Estate on Taylors Lane at around 3am this morning.

Taylors Lane, School Lane and Lancaster Road are currently closed while 40 fire fighters are at the scene.

At its height 40 firefighters battled the inferno and, fearing explosive gas canisters were stored inside the building, plans were put in place to evacuate more than 70 nearby homes.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters did a sweep of the factory using breathing apparatus after early reports that a person may have been trapped in the building.

"However, they were forced to withdraw from the building due to the type of fire, but luckily the owner arrived at that point and confirmed that nobody was inside the building."

Once it was revealed there were no Acetylene cylinders on site the large scale evacuation was discontinued.

However 15 residents, whose homes were closest to the blaze were asked to leave their homes.

They were allowed to return at around 8.30am today.

They were taken to an emergency centre set up in Poulton.

Firefighters remain at the scene and are expected to be on site for the remainder of the day.

However they say the fire is now under control.

People are being asked to avoid the area and drivers are being warned that smoke may affect visibility.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are on-going.