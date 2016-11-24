UPDATE: Fire crews rescue man trapped under his own car in Preston

An elderly man became trapped under the door of his car on Fairways in Preston at around 18.45 yesterday evening (Wednesday, 23).

Two fire engines and crews from Preston rescued the man using air bags inflated by compressed air to lift the car to free him.

Firefighters administered first aid before the arrival of paramedics and the man was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The man is thought to have suffered minor injuries to his hip and knee.