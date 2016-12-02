UPDATE: Elderly man fighting for his life after being hit by car

A 90-year-old pensioner is fighting for his life in hospital after being hit by a car in South Ribble.

The man has suffered a “life-threatening” head injury after colliding with a Mini One near Booths Supermarket in Longton.

The crash happened as he crossed Liverpool Road on Friday at 5.25pm and he was immediately taken to Royal Preston Hospital.

He remains in hospital in a “critical condition”.

And now Lancashire Police is appealing for witnesses, in particular, a man in a hi-vis jacket who may have seen the incident.

PS Nigel Ralphson, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This was a serious collision which has left an elderly man in a critical condition in hospital.

“We would now urge anybody who saw the collision, or who saw either the pedestrian or the Mini One in the moments prior to it happening, to contact us immediately.

“In particular we would like to speak to the man in the high-vis jacket who was walking in the area at the time. If you know who he is, or indeed if you are the man in question, please make contact with us as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1130 of December 2.