Update: Biker left with multiple broken bones after 'serious' crash on Fleetwood Road

A "serious" crash has left a man with several broken bones.

The crash on Fleetwood Road between a car and a bike left the rider with a broken pelvis, broken ribs and a broken shoulder.

Police, the ambulance and air ambulance services were called to the incident at around 4.45pm.

The crash happened on the way to Kirkham on the A585 near the junction with Fleetwood Old Road.

The man was flown to hospital from the scene and the road was closed for two hours.

Police said one of the vehicles involved was a Ford Focus and the driver's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.