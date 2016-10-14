Uncovered portrait brings two families together

Two families who were once unknown to each other have been united, following a Retro article in our newspapers.

Sandra Hamer sent in a photo to Chorley Guardian and Lancashire Evening Post asking for background information.

The photograph belonged to her father’s family, Mossop/Leather, who lived in Whittle-le-Woods during the early 1900s then moved into Park Road in Chorley.

Janice Miller, of Chorley, saw the article and realising her great grandma was called Lydia Leather, she tracked Sandra on Facebook to compare notes.

From the information they have, they believe the woman in the portrait was Lydia’s daughter.

The 57-year-old said: “My late father, Alan Hargreaves, said his grandma, Lydia Leather, lived in Park Road and I realised it must have been her.

“I found Sandra on Facebook and I got in touch. Lydia’s brother, Thomas, was Sandra’s great grandfather, so we both share the same great grandparents.

“I have a few photos of Lydia. She married Richard Bailey and had six children. One of those was my grandma, Sarah Eva Bailey.

“Sandra has done an ancestry tree so I have been filling in some of my family’s side for her. It is nice knowing I have some other relatives and it feels I have got a few missing pieces of the jigsaw.

“My dad’s sister, Joan McGhee, would have known everything, but she has passed away too. She had another brother, Robert. It would have been a good idea to ask questions before people pass away, as once that generation has gone, that is it. All we have is photos now.”

Sandra, of Euxton, said: “I am really chuffed. I didn’t have that much connection with my father’s side of the family as they were a generation older and had died off, so when we found that photo we were clueless. We are sharing information and photos and hope to find out more.

“To find I have a third cousin is amazing.”