Uk’s only base-jumping festival hits Blackpool

The UK’s only base-jumping festival is coming to Blackpool this month.

Blackpool AirgameZ will be storming the Promenade from August 27 through to 29.

Considered to be most dangerous extreme sport in the world, you don’t have to travel to Rio to see the best athletes in the world compete this summer, as 80 of the world’s best base-jumpers are set to leap from a 480ft crane - just 36ft short of Blackpool Tower.

The daredevils will freefall from the crane before opening their parachutes just seconds before impact, then use their skills and experience to land on targets placed on the beach, all competing to be crowned World AirgameZ Champion 2016.

Special guests include Dan Witchall, base-jumping world champion and star of Channel 4’s ‘The Men Who Jump Off Buildings’, Klaus Rennz, three-time world champion from Germany, and our very own Blackpool-based Julian Deplidge, who ranked second in the World Championships in 2014.

The free spectator-friendly event will run from 9.30am on Saturday until 8pm on Monday.

People looking for a sneak-peek of what to expect can watch last year’s AirgameZ competition at vimeo.com/165436939

