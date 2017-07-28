Tying the Knott in style with ferry special trip

Well that’s certainly one way to make an entrance on your wedding day.

Naomi Colgan, 26, sailed to her wedding in style on the Fleetwood to Knott End ferry.

Passers-by waved the bride off from Fleetwood Esplanade as she headed to her wedding to Tom Colgan, 27, at St Bernard’s Church on Hackensall Road, Knott End on Tuesday.

Naomi said: “It seemed like the most natural thing to do because we used to come over from Fleetwood to Knott End when we were children.

“Our house in Knott End we have totally rebuilt, and while doing it up we came over on the ferry every day.

“They put on our own private trip for myself and the guests coming from Fleetwood, so we had our own special ferry.”

The couple’s ferry plans were almost scuppered when the service was suspended ‘until further notice’ following an oil spill earlier this month.

Tom, a history teacher at McKee College in Poulton, said: “With the budget cuts and the oil spill we were quite nervous, and it nearly disrupted the plans.

“When we were getting set up on the Monday we had a call in the afternoon saying the ferry was back on.

“It’s like it was meant to be.”

Naomi and Tom met at Cardinal Allen School in Fleetwood, where they were childhood sweethearts.

They met again as adults at an open mic night at the Travellers Rest, Cleveleys, three-and-a-half years ago, and quickly rekindled their relationship.

Naomi, who works as a pastoral mentor at Blackpool Sixth Form College, said: “The public gathered to wave us off and it was just lovely. It made the day very special.”

Tom added: “It was a home-made wedding and Naomi put a lot of effort into it herself. Everything ran so smoothly it was amazing.

“I couldn’t be happier and it was certainly the best day of my life so far.”