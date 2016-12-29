Two-year-old becomes online dancing sensation

Meet William Goldmsith, the toddler who became a viral sensation after showing off his dance moves online.

The two-year-old was watched by more than 12,000 people as he jived and jigged to music in various places across the county.

Two-year-old William Goldsmith has become an internet sensation after a video of him dancing went viral. He is pictured with mum and dad Matthew and Tracey Goldsmith.

William lives with his dad Matthew and mum Tracey in Fulwood and although he’s not three until January, his parents say he started with the moves even before he could walk.

“From the age of about 10 months he would sit moving to the beat of any music,” Tracey said. “Even now it could just be an advert and he will stop everything he’s doing and just start dancing. He has come so much further though, some of his moves are so funny but we have no idea know where they have come from or where he’s seen them!

“He certainly is an entertainer. Wherever we go, the supermarket, hospital, shops, he always gets stopped by someone because of his cheeky smile or people commenting on his dance moves. He’s extremely confident. I wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up on television doing acting or dancing.

“He’s always attracting people’s attention some way or another, he’s a delightful little boy, he really does make people happy. We have loads of videos of him singing and dancing.”

And the videos have proved popular online with nearly 400 people liking the LEP’s compilation video of William’s dancing.

The video was shared 63 times, as of yesterday, and has reached more than 45,000 people worldwide.

And it entertained many of our readers including Katrina Bilboa who posted: “Bless him, what a wonderful little dancer” and Sarah Bromley who wrote: “What a star, he’s definitely got his groove on.”

