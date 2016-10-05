Two women shave their heads to show they care

Losing a family friend to cancer put Genevieve Alty’s life into perspective, as she vowed to help others through the illness.

The 30-year-old trained to be a healthcare assistant and now works at the cancer ward at Royal Preston Hospital.

Genevieve Alty with her new look

As a further push to support patients, she organised a charity night at Farrington Lodge, where she and family friend Trish Gainer, 59, had their hair shaved.

The event raised more than £1,870 for Cancer Research UK.

Genevieve, a mother-of-one from Leyland, said: “I lost a family friend, Amanda Wareing, who I looked after while she was dying of cervical cancer when I was 21. She was aged 42.

“This made me go into the care profession and I now work on the Ribblesdale ward at Preston.

Trish Gainer during her head shave for Cancer Research UK

“I am sick of seeing people suffer. If I can save one or more lives with the money I raise, it will mean so much to me.

“The charity ball evening went really well. I raised £1,870, and I am expecting more money through my sponsor form and the Just Giving page.

“Local shops in Leyland were very good and helped support my charity event by donating vouchers and prices for the raffle prizes.

“My mum, Julia Lesley Spink, was great and helped with the organising of the event.”

Genevieve Alty before she had her head shaved for Cancer Research UK

Genevieve’s friend, Lottie Christian, who helped to promote the event, added: “It was such a hard thing for Genevieve to do, but she was amazing and she did it.

“The money she has raised will be able to go and help someone to regain life from cancer.

“I worked on the cancer ward along side Genevieve and to see innocent people come into the ward and some never leave, watch their struggle, is the most upsetting type of nursing anyone can do. And the realistic view is it effects every age out there.

“More than 100 people attended the ball. Genevieve did a raffle which included prizes from local shops in Leyland and other close areas. And then she did a alcoholic beverage raffle which went down well too. The whole night was amazing and I couldn't be prouder of Genevieve and Trish.”

Louise Lawton, Genevieve Alty and Lottie Christian at Farrington Lodge

To add to Genevieve’s fund-raising, visit http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Genevieve-Alty