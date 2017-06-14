Two women battle adversity in their mission to be crowned beauty queens

Two beauty queens are fighting against adversity in their mission to wear pageant crowns.

Ann Milik and Shannon Quinn have faced two very different journeys in two different competitions but now want to put their past behind them.

Shannon Quinn, 19, from Penwortham is hoping to become Miss British Beauty Curve after being crowned Miss Preston Curve.

Ann, a 36-year-old mum of two from the Ribbleton area of Preston, has beaten bowel cancer twice and is now in the race to become Miss British Isles Elegance 2017.

It’s after Ann was crowned Miss Preston Elegance 2016/17 late last year.

And Shannon, a 19-year-old nightclub photographer from Penwortham says she was told she was “too fat” for other beauty competitions.

But after applying for Miss Preston Curve, the Blackpool and The Fylde College student was chosen as the winner and now hopes to become Miss British Beauty Curve.

“I’m fully recovered now and it actually keeps me motivated,” model Ann said. “Being ill should not stop you from doing anything.

“I’ve never really had the confidence you need to do something like this but being picked for this has made me feel good about myself.”

And Shannon (inset) said: “Being rejected really knocked my confidence but to be picked as Miss Preston Curve made me so happy.

“I just want to show people you don’t have to be smaller than a size 12 to do something like this.”

The two girls will go through a similar judging process as they parade down the cat walk in various outfits before an eventual winner is selected.

“I’m really looking forward to it and hopefully I can come home with the crown,” Ann said.

“I’ll be competing against 30 other girls for the crown but just getting this far has helped me become more confident.”