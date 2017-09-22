Two vehicles in collision at traffic lights

Two cars were in collision in the Fishwick area of Preston this evening.

The incident occurred just before 7pm at the junction traffic lights at New Hall Lane and Skeffington Road.

Firefighters, police and an ambulance attended the scene.

There were no serious injuries but paramedics were on hand to check if the occupants of both cars, three in one vehicle and a sole occupant in the other, needed any assistance.

Two fire appliances were on the scene to ensure the vehicles were safe before the police arrived.