Have your say

A busy road remained blocked this evening following an accident.

Police said the incident at the junction of the A59 Longton by-pass and Drumacre Lane East involved two vehicles.

One was Corsa, the other a Renault.

The road was expected to be blocked until about 8pm as recovery of the vehicles took place.

Police said one person suffered minor injuries.

Vehicles were diverted along Drumacre Lane East.