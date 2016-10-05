Two men arrested after motorway chase left police officer injured

Two men have been arrested after a motorway chase on the M61 saw a police car smash into the central reservation and flip over.

The men, arrested by Greater Manchester Police, are a 35-year-old man from Ashton-under-Lyne near Manchester on suspicion of two counts of failing to stop at the scene of an accident, dangerous driving and drink/drug driving.

The other a 22-year-old man also from Ashton-under-Lyne arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident. Both have been bailed until Tuesday, November 29.

The incident on October 3, saw a police car – an X5 SUV - involved in the pursuit of a silver Vauxhall Vectra on the M61 southbound near to Rivington Services, after it was believed to have been involved in a road collision on Alfred Street in Blackpool at around 4.50pm on Monday.

As the officer tried to complete a manoeuvre to get the Vectra to stop, the X5 hit the central reservation and overturned, police said.

Part of the M61 was closed while an investigation was carried out.

The Vectra was recovered overnight following the crash after it was found abandoned in Westhoughton.

In a statement Police said: “We would like to thank our social media followers for all of the well wishes to the officer who thankfully only received minor injuries and the positive comments we have received.

“We understand that it’s frustrating for drivers when parts of the motorway are closed but we always appreciate your patience whilst we move any damaged vehicles and conduct our investigations.”