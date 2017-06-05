Two arrested in Broughton after M55 pursuit

Two men were arrested following an early morning pursuit along the M55 eastbound, say police.

A police patrol attempted to stop a white Audi A3 containing two men between junctions 1 and 3 at around 2.15am on June 5.

The car stopped but then drove off when police made their way to the vehicle.

A police spokesman said: "We requested a car to stop, which it did initially but then drove off.

"After a short pursuit the car was eventually brought to a stop at Broughton Circle using a police stinger and a dog patrol unit.

"A man made off from the car but was apprehended in close proximity to the vehicle.

"We arrested the driver after he gave a positive roadside breath test and the passenger who was a wanted person from West Yorkshire."

Both men remain in custody.