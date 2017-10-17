Twister sighted in Morecambe

Stunned onlookers in Morecambe saw a twister in the sky during freak weather conditions.

People in Morecambe saw the twister which appeared to be over Caton near Lancaster at around 3.30pm on Monday afternoon before Storm Ophelia hit the area on Monday night with a vengeance.

A tree was blown down on Oxcliffe road near St John Terrace and White Lund Road during the night.

The stump of the tree could be seen on the side of the road, with the remainder of the tree in pieces on the other side of the road.

Lancaster City Council workers were working this morning (Tuesday) to make a tree safe that had toppled over near Heysham High School during the storm.

A motorist was shocked when high winds picked up a trampoline and blew it out of a garden towards her.

The incident happened at around 4.45pm on Monday near Lathom Avenue in Morecambe.

“It wasn’t scary, more unexpected,” she said.

“The wind just picked it up and it went over the wall and rolled down the road towards us.

“I stopped the car and it just missed.”

Engineers from Electricity North West restored supplies to more than 16,000 properties throughout the night following the Met Office’s yellow weather warning for severe gales of 60 to 65mph.

Around 2,000 properties remained without power on Tuesday morning as flying debris hit power lines and high winds made access difficult for repair teams.

Properties were affected mainly in the Lake District with 1,700 without power and 150 properties in Lancashire without power on Tuesday morning.

Met Office have issued a yellow warning for wind between 6am and 3pm today, Tuesday, but the warning area has reduced for north west England, north west Wales, Northern Ireland and south west Scotland as winds are easing there.