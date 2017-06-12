TVR unvelling set for later this year

Fans of the former Blackpool sport car marque TVR could finally get to see the new car later this year.

Les Edgar, who now owns the company, has said the car, which will be now built in South Wales, will be unveiled at the Goodwood Revival festival in September.

Meanwhile TVR cars of the past featured in a guard of honour for one of the company’s former major figures David Hives who died recently.

Engineer David, who worked with every generation of the company since 1961, was praised for being one of the company’s true characters at his funeral at Lytham Crematorium.

He retired in 1997 but retained his interest, recently taking part in a reunion event in Blackpool in March and was at Goodwood where he was thrilled to watch his TVR Griffith win its race.

The new TVR, created in conjunction with motor racing designer Gordon Murray, weighs 1,200 kg, is said to have a 200mph performance and capable of 0-60mph in under four seconds.

It carries a price tag of “under £90,000” and the company has said it will temporarily close the order book until the public unveiling as there are so many people subscribing to order one.

Most have already been snapped up, but a small number of the 500 production cars to be made have been held back for sale after the unveiling.

Les Edgar, chairman of TVR said: “We are incredibly excited to be unveiling the new car at the Goodwood Revival.

“It’s the first time a global launch of a new car has occurred at the event, and it seems an entirely appropriate place for us to do it, with the marque’s motorsport heritage and an enthusiastic audience of dedicated car fans – and in our 70th anniversary year.

“After a series of secret private viewings organised for the benefit of existing customers for the new car, we know that we have a surefire hit on our hands, and very much look forward to seeing the public reaction in September.” The festival is set for September 8 to 10.