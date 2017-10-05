TV star Gok a hit at Preston student gig

Celebrity fashion expert Gok Wan was the star attraction as a Preston shopping centre was transformed into a trendy live music venue this week.

As part of the student ShopFest event, Gok performed a DJ set on the same bill as Let It Shine star Kyle Passmore and indie band Driftwood.

The TV fashion guru – best known for his show How to Look Good Naked – said: “I have DJ’d in clubs and arenas in London, across Europe and Dubai, but never a shopping centre – it was a first for me and I absolutely loved it.”

He had earlier tweeted: “I had the best time, amazing centre team and amazing shoppers!”

The event was the 10th annual celebration for students at the St George’s Shopping Centre and once again attracted a bumper crowd.

St George’s manager Andrew Stringer said: “Our student shopping event is always a highlight in the calendar and this year we pulled out all the stops with Gok’s special DJ set.

“Once again thousands turned out to join us, enjoying the entertainment and making the most of the discounts on offer.”

Students from the University of Central Lancashire along with Cardinal Newman, Runshaw and Preston colleges were in attendance.

Hannah Bolton, a student from Lancaster University, who attended the event with her friends, said: “It was amazing – I had the best time. The atmosphere was brilliant and I can’t believe Gok Wan was here – we loved it. I’ve bought so many things and saved a fortune – I can’t wait to come back next year.”