Trio shave their heads for Derian House

It was a case of ‘hair today, gone tomorrow’ for a trio of enthusiastic fund-raisers for Derian House Children’s Hospice.

Martina Thompson, from Bolton, braved the shave with her friends, husband and wife Ron and Mel Hale, losing their locks for the Chorley-based charity that cares for children and young people with life-limiting medical conditions and life-threatening illnesses from across the North West.

They hope to raise more than £500 from their head shave at Reflex Nightclub and a raffle they held just days before at Barristers pub, in Bolton.

The trio’s charity efforts are in memory of Martina’s brother, Stephen, who passed away aged 20 at Derian House, 18 years ago.

Martina, 29, who was only 10 years old when Stephen died, said: “Stephen had muscular dystrophy and Derian House was like a second home to him.

“I remember at the time visiting Derian House for Treasure Days organised for brothers and sisters. It was a place where we could have fun with other children in the same situation.

“Derian House has always been there for our family. My mum has been to Forget Me Not memorial services and I’ve always known they are there in the background should I need them. It’s some time since Stephen dies, but to know that we can always turn to Derian for support means such a lot to us.”

The response to the head shave and raffle has spurred on Mel to try more fund-raising for Derian House, while others are hoping to stage a fancy dress pub crawl and sponsored bike ride.

Mel, 37, said: “Many thanks to hairdressers Lorraine and Alexandra, who shaved out heads on the night, and to those who donated raffle prizes.

“Ron, 63, even shaved off his beard and moustache too.

“People have been so generous donating and I’m really keen to do more for Derian House – it’s an amazing place which does so much great work.”

Community fund-raiser at Derian House Judy Miller said: “Here at Derian House we rely on the generosity and support of the community to help us towards our 2017 £3.85 million fund-raising target in 2017. Every event that’s organised, big or small, really does make a difference.”

