Trio jailed for vicious assault on 46-year-old

A man and two teenagers have been jailed following a vicious assault

The attack on a 46-year-old man took place in Chorley.

Kane Brooks, 21, of Grasmere Terrace, Chorley, was sent to prison following a hearing at Preston Crown Court on Friday.

Two 17-year-old boys, from Chorley, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were also jailed.

Detectives launched an investigation following an assault in Lyons Lane last year.

Around 10.30pm on May 7, the victim had visited the Premier store at the junction of Eaves Lane and Devonport Way and noticed a large group of people outside the shop.

The group were walking in the road stopping traffic, abusing passers-by and acting in an aggressive and inappropriate manner before they walked off towards Lyons Lane.

As the victim approached the group he was threatened and then viciously assaulted.

The man was knocked to the ground and repeatedly kicked in the head suffering a broken nose and facial fractures.

Following an investigation police arrested a 19-year-old man and two boys aged 15 and 16.

All were charged with Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.

Brooks (pictured), now 21, pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court and was given 12 months in prison.

Both boys, now 17, also entered guilty pleas and were given 12 months in a young offender’s institute.

Det Con Alan Thomson, of Chorley CID, said, “This was a vicious and unprovoked attack on the victim that resulted in serious and lasting injuries.

“The offenders who, at the time, were described as descending on the victim like a pack, have only been brought to justice as a result of co-operation between the police and the local community.”