tributes to vicar following death

Tributes have poured in after the sudden death of a popular vicar.

The Rev Tim Wilby died after suffering a major stroke early last week.

Between 2000 and 2007, he was Fellside team rector for the five anglican parishes of Barton, Bilsborrow, Bleasdale, Goosnargh and Whitechapel and completed a year as president of Brock Valley Churches Together.

For the last few years he was vicar of St George’s church, Chorley.

The father-of-four was 57. Mr Wilby was a popular and well-known figure across Lancashire where he spent his entire ordained ministry, apart from a short stint as an Army chaplain.

Paying tribute to Mr Wilby, the Diocesan Bishop Rt Rev Julian Henderson, the Bishop of Blackburn, said: “We give thanks to God for Tim and remember his dedicated service in our Diocese since 1983.

“While we are assured of the certainty of our Christian hope and especially in this Advent season I, together with the whole Diocese, hold Tim’s wife Hilary, his four children, his wider family and friends and his congregation at St George’s in our prayers.”