Tributes to popular student Charlotte

Tributes have been paid to a Wigan student who died at the weekend.

Messages of condolence poured in for Charlotte Guy, who passed away late on Sunday evening.

The 17-year-old was a student at St John Rigby College, and heartrending messages posted to Charlotte’s Facebook page revealed just how much she would be missed.

Leon Gibson wrote: “Rest in peace Charlotte you was like a sister to me I love you so much and I’ll never forget you. You’re my best friend and I’ll always love u night, night princess.”

Kerris Emma Magrath added: “RIP Charlotte, you were always there for me no matter what. Our bus journeys were always the best. Can’t believe you’re really gone. Love you so much.”

Tyler Ashcroft commented on Charlotte’s last Facebook post: “RIP Charlotte gone but never forgotten, fly high gorgeous,” adding a Halo symbol to his comment.

Steph Bradshaw shared a Snapchat photo of herself with Charlotte, with the caption: “To think this photo was only taken last night. Not even come to terms of the reality of it, one of the bestest friends I could ever ask for. Don’t know what I’m gonna do without you, love you, fly high, you’re in a better place now.”

Bolton Coroner’s Court confirmed that the death on Sunday of 17-year-old Charlotte Guy, of Chapel Street, Orrell, had been reported on Monday morning.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said officers had been called at 5.30pm on Sunday to Chapel Street over the concern for welfare of a woman.

North West Ambulance Service were also called to the scene, although further details have not yet been revealed.