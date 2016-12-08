Tributes to dead biker Jared Alexander,24, from Preston

TRIBUTES have been paid to a 24-year-old who died in a crash in Lostock Hall.

Jared Alexander was riding a motorbike which was in collision with a van on Leyland Road, just before 4.30pm on Wednesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Judith Childs posted on Facebook: “So sad to hear. It was at the back of my house. Sad news especially near Christmas. Thoughts and prayers for their family. My daughter died in an RTA 13 years ago. I know what they will go through.”

Nicola Macaulay wrote on social media: “So sorry for his family, regardless of the circumstances, it’s a life cut short and his loved ones will be going through so much pain.”

Police are now investigating what happened and are continuing to gather eyewitness accounts. A spokesman confirmed Jared, from Preston, had been driving a stolen motorbike at the time.

Sergeant Malcolm Bell, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This was a tragic incident and our thoughts are with this man’s friends and family at this difficult time.”

Leyland Road remained closed between Fir Trees and Coote Lane until 9pm on Wednesday, December 7.

• Contact Lancashire police on 101, quoting log number 895 of December 7.