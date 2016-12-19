Tributes pour in to Chorley vicar Rev Tim Wilby who died aged 57

TRIBUTES are pouring in after the sudden death of a popular Chorley vicar.

The Rev Tim Wilby, 57, suffered a major stroke.

He was vicar at St George’s Church in Chorley.

Chorley MP Lindsay Hoyle said Mr Wilby was a “star of Chorley who shone brightly.

“He can never be replaced,” he said. “My thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

From Malcolm Allen, chairman of Chorley Traders Alliance, said: “Traders of the St George’s quarter are very saddened by his death.

“He always worked with us in a co-operative manner.

“We always said he was the vicar of the traders in the town centre and he was just very helpful.”

Father Edmund Straczak of All Saints CoE Church in Chorley said: “He was and remains very highly regarded.

“Many people have very fond memories of him.

“I counted him as a friend, he will be greatly missed.”

Mr Wilby was vicar at All Saints in Chorley for four years until Father Straczak took over from him over 22 years ago. He was also a vicar at St Leonards CoE Church in Penwortham.

The father of four is survived by his wife Hilary.